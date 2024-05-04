Greene County authorities still looking for woman last seen on Viking Mountain

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County authorities are continuing to search for a woman who was last seen last month on Viking Mountain.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find Jennifer Elliott.

Officers tried to find her on March 22, the day she was reported missing, but they were unable to do so.

Chief Deputy David Beverly says the department searched all over Viking Mountain but only found one main lead.

“There were some hikers on the Appalachian Trail that actually spotted a female when they were going down by the vehicle that appeared to be hiding, trying to avoid the hikers,” Beverly said. “And we believe that to be Jennifer.”

On March 22, Elliott called her mother and told her that she was stuck on the mountain and needed a ride back.

When officers arrived, an acquaintance of Elliott’s, Anthony Walton, was standing by a vehicle and said she had run back into the woods.

Officers searched the area but could not find her.

“The March 22nd incident, the male acquaintance had warrants on him and was arrested at the scene,” Beverly said.

“It wasn’t warrants from Greene County. It was a different county and he was released from that county. And I guess through conversations, she’s still hasn’t contacted any family since March 22nd.”

Beverly says the vehicle is still out in the woods.

Officers searched the area again after the missing person’s report went out but still haven’t found any more clues.

There are no persons of interest in the case as it remains a missing person’s case.

Beverly says the sheriff’s department wants to know if Elliott is safe.

“Sometimes people choose to go missing, in other words, but when they don’t relay that to certain family members, that’s where we try to figure out why they’re missing or why they haven’t,” Beverly said. “And she’s not in any kind of trouble. We’re just looking to see if we can locate her and tell her family that she’s safe.”

The Madison County Sherriff’s Office is also assisting in the search, as Viking Mountain is on the North Carolina border.

Anyone with information on Elliott’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Toby Price at 423-798-1800 or call the department.

