Greenacres election results: Former school board member Chuck Shaw is city's new mayor

GREENACRES — Charles "Chuck" Shaw is the new mayor of Greenacres on Tuesday defeating Jonathan Pearce for the city's top office, according to preliminary results from Palm Beach County's Supervisor of Elections.

The March 19 municipal election pitted two longtime local elected officials against each other.

Shaw, 75, is a former City Council member. He spent 57 years in the Palm Beach County schools as a teacher, principal and school board member.

Pearce, 65, has served for two terms in the Greenacres City Council and as deputy mayor in 2015 and 2016.

Incumbents John Tharpe and Paula Bousquet secured a second and third term in the City Council, respectively.

Candidates for mayor races in Greenacres, Pearce (Left) and Chuck Shaw (Right)

Tharpe won a new term in Seat 1 with about 57% of the vote, defeating Edward Ayala, a U.S. military veteran who has lived in Greenacres for 13 years.

In Seat 5, Bousquet took more than 80% of the vote in defeating Fule Dogic, made his first run for office.

The results of the election will be certified in the next several days.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Greenacres election results: Chuck Shaw is city's new mayor