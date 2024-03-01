Green Township developments to watch in 2024

Big developments are coming to Green Township in 2024.

New housing starts in the West Side township of 60,400 will highlight the township's progress this year. In addition to several new subdivisions, a large housing development with nature at the forefront will be built next to the bike trail off Harrison Avenue.

Infrastructure like sidewalks and bike paths will help increase safety in the township, elected officials say. Trustees are also promoting new security measures being taken by the police department, in addition to a new police station.

“We never lose sight of what’s most important to our residents. It’s safety. Continuing our strategy of managed, steady growth and listening and then reacting to our citizens wants and needs will keep Green Township a great community to live and raise a family," said Tony Rosiello, Green Township Board of Trustees chairman.

Trailside Village

What used to be farmland tucked away in the woods behind Harrison Avenue is now set to be a huge housing development aimed at preserving the land's natural features – the first of its kind in Hamilton County.

Last June, developers and township officials broke ground on the first phase of Trailside Village. Named for its location along the Green Township Bike Trail, it is a conservation development designed with a plan to ensure sensitive streams and woodlands are preserved and integrated into the neighborhood's amenities.

The development will feature the township's first natural play area constructed from timber repurposed from the site, expected to serve as the recreational hub of the neighborhood.

Phase one includes 195 lots for residential development, which includes 90 trailside and creekside row-style homes with attached garages, 84 traditional homes, and 21 estate homes. The trail will be expanded from 1.1 miles to 2.6 miles.

Phase two is in the planning stages and includes adding commercial or mixed-use development near Harrison Avenue that will add shopping and apartments. A timeline for the second phase has not been set.

Additional housing developments

In addition to Trailside Village, there are other housing developments coming to the township this year:

15 homes by Ott Builders off Wesselman Road.

11 homes by Anevski Builders off Rybolt Road.

30 homes by Ryland Homes located off Sarah's Oak Drive near the Interstate 74 exit.

40 homes in the Monfort Heights area off Boomer Road by Niehaus Builders.

With all the new housing starts underway, trustees expect more than 300 new homes will be built in the township in the next few years.

A new station will help accommodate a growing Green Township Police Department. It will be built near the Dent Lowe's store on Harrison Avenue.

A new facility will help accommodate a growing Green Township Police Department.

The police department is currently housed in the township administration building at 6303 Harrison Ave. The facility houses all township departments, and staffing has grown 45% over the past 10 years. Instead of a more costly demolition and rebuild of the administration building to accommodate the new employees, the township opted to move the police department into a new, separate facility.

The new police station will be located next to the Dent Lowe's store and will accommodate 63 officers, additional department staff, a holding area and police vehicles. The costs of site work and the building bring the price tag to about $14.5 million.

The department is also expanding its Flock camera program by installing more license plate readers throughout the township's 28 square miles. Cameras are used to capture images of license plates pinged for a felony, which police use to track down the driver.

Road, sidewalk, trail improvements

Expect more pedestrian and bike-friendly amenities to appear throughout 2024.

New sidewalks will appear on Harrison Avenue, North Bend Road near Mercy Hospital, and Colerain Avenue near Blue Rock Road. North Bend Road near Diehl Road will be improved to accommodate traffic flow better later this year. The township is expected to finalize plans for two future projects this year, a roundabout at Hutchingson and Ebenezer and turning lanes at Westbourne and Werk Road.

Walkers, runners and cyclists have something to look forward to as well with new parks and recreation improvements. In addition to the 1.5 mile-expansion of the bike trail for the Trailside Village project, Veterans Park is also slated to get a new nature trail this year.

