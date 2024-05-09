Green thumb theft suspect caught red handed on video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest a suspected thief who is accused of stealing plants from a business in the St. Roch area. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened around 3:50 in the morning on May 4. WGNO News also obtained security camera footage from the business that shows much of what happened.

In the video, a woman is seen arriving at the St. Roch Market on a bicycle. Next, she begins pulling-up plants from the business’ planter boxes and placing them in the bike’s basket. Then she leaves the scene, also carrying plants that would not fit in the basket.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, watch the video at the top of this story. If you have information that could help police identify the person responsible for the theft, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

