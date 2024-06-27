Green Tea Noodle & Oriental Cuisine in downtown Stevens Point set to close. Find out why.

Green Tea Noodle & Oriental Cuisine, which has operated in downtown Stevens Point for 17 years, will close its doors at 1035 Main St. at the end of the week.

STEVENS POINT – The owners of Green Tea Noodle & Oriental Cuisine have announced the closing of the downtown restaurant by the end of this week.

Ming Song Jiang, owner of Green Tea, told a Stevens Point Journal reporter Wednesday he decided not to renew the lease on the rented space the restaurant occupies at 1035 Main St.

Jiang said the number of visitors to the restaurant has not returned to what the restaurant used to get prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the restaurant has not been making enough money to cover rent for the space in the building.

“Thank you for 17 years of business,” Jiang and his family said.

The restaurant is a tenant in a property that also contains Jim Laabs Music Store and Blue Bead Trading Co. The 0.29-acre property is owned by James and Patricia Laabs, and the over 18,000-square-foot building was built in 1900, according to city property records.

More local news: Sen. Bernie Sanders aims to activate working class with town hall in Stevens Point Friday

More local business news: When will Jersey Mike's Subs open in Crossroads Commons in Plover?

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Contact him at epfantz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Green Tea Noodle & Oriental Cuisine in Stevens Point set to close