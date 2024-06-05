Who are Green Party leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay?

Education: Durham University

Family: No known partner

Political career: Bristol City Councillor 2015-2024; Parliamentary candidate for Bristol Central

Who is she?

Ms Denyer's political campaigning began when she was in sixth form, getting involved in campaigns to promote fair trade and stop the war in Iraq. She is vegan.

After graduating from Durham University, she used her mechanical engineering qualifications in the renewables sector, specialising in wind energy, before joining the Green Party in 2011.

She describes herself as bisexual or pansexual and was recognised as one of Bristol’s most influential LGBTQ+ people by media website Bristol Live in 2021.

What was her route into politics?

She was first elected to Bristol City Council in 2015, advocating renters’ rights and access to public transport and key services.

In 2018, she wrote Europe's first Climate Emergency declaration, pushing the city to become carbon neutral by 2030 - a measure later adopted by hundreds of councils and the UK Parliament.

This will be her second run to become MP for Bristol West, having nearly doubled the Green Party vote share in 2019 and been elected as co-leader in 2021.

Age: 42

Education: City of Norwich School, University of East Anglia

Family: Engaged with two children

Political career: Norwich City Councillor 2003-2011; Parliamentary candidate in Waveney Valley

Who is he?

Mr Ramsay was born in Norwich and went to the local comprehensive school, while his dad worked in sales and his mum worked in a clothes shop.

He joined the Green Party when he turned 16 because he felt other parties were overlooking climate issues, poverty and animal cruelty. He went on to study politics to masters level.

After graduation, he became one of the youngest councillors in the country when he was first elected to Norwich City Council in 2003.

He has since served as chief executive of two environmental charities and has worked as a senior lecturer in environmental politics and economics.

What was his route into politics?

Working as a councillor in Norwich between 2003 and 2011, Mr Ramsay helped the Green councillor group grow to become the largest in England.

He was also part of the team that helped Caroline Lucas become the first Green MP in Brighton Pavilion in 2010.

He has been in and out of the leadership and industry - he became the party's deputy leader in 2008 but did not stand in 2012 and moved into the renewables sector.

He was elected co-leader in 2021, pledging to get the party's second MP elected to Westminster.

What are the Green Party's key pledges?

They want to get a second Green MP elected to the House of Commons

Accelerate the rollout of renewable energy, strengthen Green Belt restrictions and give UK ecosystems legal rights and protections

Create 150,000 new council homes, end the Right to Buy scheme, introduce rent controls and end no-fault evictions.

End privatisation in the NHS

What state is the Green Party in?

The Green Party's only MP Caroline Lucas has stood down ahead of this election after a 14-year stint representing Brighton Pavilion.

Former party co-leader and London Assembly member Sian Berry hopes to step into her shoes there and carry the Greens' torch in the Commons.

Following success at the local elections, particularly in becoming the largest party on Bristol City Council, hopes are high for Ms Denyer to become the Greens' second MP for Bristol Central.

Mr Ramsay and former MEP Ellie Chowns, standing in North Herefordshire, hope to swell the party's Westminster membership as well.

BBC News will have a profile on each of the major party leaders running in the 2024 UK general election.