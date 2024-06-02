Green Jeans fundraiser doubles as Pride celebration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – June 1 marked the start of Pride Month, and a local food hall helped the community celebrate the occasion by letting people “show off their colors.”

Green Jeans invited people to their pride kick-off party, where they wanted to highlight self-expression while bringing the community together.

The event wasn’t just for pride celebration, it also served as a fundraiser for local non-profits. For every drink purchased during social hour, $1 was donated to one of the beneficiaries.

