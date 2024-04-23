Green energy plan includes fossil fuels, sparks controversy

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS)– The Lansing Board of Water and Light continues to push for more clean energy. Officials say it will help attract high tech businesses like battery and micro-chip manufacturing.

But plans for a new plant that would bring a new major source of air pollutions to the Lansing area is causing some nearby homeowners to worry that this new energy transition won’t be as clean as originally promised.

The board plans to bring more than 650 megawatts of renewable energy to the Lansing area.

But in Michigan, there are plenty of days where the wind isn’t blowing, and the sun isn’t shining.

As a backup BWL wants to build a massive fossil fuel engine at the Erickson Power Station.

This former coal plant was a major source of pollution for years.

But now, BWL officials say it will be home to solar panels and wind turbines that will go a long way towards fueling the future of Lansing industry.

“Anytime you can provide clean and renewable electricity as part of your portfolio that’s definitely a great selling point,” said Anna Munie, manager of the Carbon neutrality program at BWL. “So the fact that we can build new projects to support new economic growth in the area and do that through a combination of renewable resources is always fantastic news for the board.”

But the site will also house a brand-new fossil fuel plant that could pump out more than a half a million tons of pollution a year.

Neighbors have been worried about water contamination for years because of the old coal plant and now they worry air pollution might be next.

“They found out that there was leakage from coal ash residue from this site, this time it’s the air,” said Randy Dykhuis, president of Capital Area Friends of the Environment. “So we could be, you know, a double whammy here. We could be getting socked with groundwater that has been contaminated by BWL, and now we’ll be breathing air that’s contaminated.”

The EPA says that facilities like these can spread hazardous chemicals for miles, which puts it in range of neighborhoods, a trailer park, and a school.

These emissions can lead to breathing problems and central nervous system issues, especially with kids and seniors.

Despite the health risks BWL says that the fossil fuel plant is the best option right now.

And they say they will only have to use the plant when the rest of the grid isn’t producing enough power.

“These are smaller natural gas fire units that are not designed to be run continuously,” Munie said. “They don’t run 24/7 365, they’re there to quickly turn on and off to help smooth out those peaks and valleys that you get with the solar and wind energy.”

The final plans for the plant have not been approved by Michigan regulators yet.

Next week, there will be an opportunity for community members to learn more about the plans for the plant, and voice their concerns. You can out more about that at this link. ( the link for this can be found in daybook for this story, its in the body of the message)

Activists will be asking BWL what sort of planning went into choosing this particular type of reactor, and asking the board to consider alternative options that don’t produce as much pollution.

