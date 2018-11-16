‘Green New Deal’ Gains Momentum, But Few Progressive Caucus Democrats Pledge Support

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) arrives in Washington for orientation to the next Congress. (The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Just three Democrats in the Congressional Progressive Caucus have pledged this week to support Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s bid for a so-called Green New Deal, the only policy proposal scientists say is ambitious enough to avert catastrophic climate change in the coming decades.

Democratic Reps. Carolyn Maloney and José Serrano, who represent the low-lying New York City districts neighboring Ocasio-Cortez’s, joined Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) to become the first sitting lawmakers to back the Democratic star’s resolution to establish a 15-member select committee on the all-encompassing climate policy in the next Congress.

The Green New Deal committee, meant to include six Republicans, would be charged with drafting a 10-year federal infrastructure and jobs plan to neutralize the United States’ output of greenhouse gas emissions, adopt 100 percent renewable electricity and reduce widening income inequality. The resolution would likely seek to bar lawmakers who have accepted donations from fossil fuel companies from serving.

Maloney, Serrano and Khanna joined incoming House members Deb Haaland (D-N.M.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) to support the proposal. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) did not return a request for comment, but told protesters on Friday he supported the Green New Deal.

It’s difficult to overstate the speed with which the Green New Deal has surged from the fringes of a long-stagnant climate debate into the mainstream. But the policy faces daunting obstacles. Democrats’ long-standing obsession with balanced budgets is at odds with a plan to spend trillions on clean-energy research and building weatherization retrofits and infrastructure for renewable electricity ― especially when Republican tax cuts are ballooning the national deficit.

Democratic Party leaders are considering a rule that would require a supermajority to raise income taxes ― all but crippling any expensive, big-ticket legislation like a Green New Deal or Medicare for all, the popular proposal for universal health care.

Republicans, meanwhile, remain in the thralls of climate change denialism, and are closely allied with deep-pocketed oil, gas and coal companies eager to upend any such legislation.

“Given that we are at or near full employment, the green jobs concept seems a bit distant from our current reality,” former Rep. Bob Inglis (R-S.C.) ― now the executive director of RepublicEn, a group urging Republicans to support a carbon tax ― said this week of a green jobs plan. “A jobs program like that would seem more timely in a period of high unemployment.”

Of the 77 members of the Progressive Caucus ― Democrats’ largest assembly in the House of Representatives ― only a few responded to HuffPost’s inquiries by Friday, three days after grassroots protesters stormed Nancy Pelosi’s office demanding the Democratic minority leader make climate change a top priority.

“We look forward to sitting down with Rep.-elect Ocasio-Cortez and discussing her proposal,” Ron Boehmer, a spokesman for caucus co-chair Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), said by email. Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) made an almost identical statement.

Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.), the likely next chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, said he's skeptical of the resolution's legal footing.

“We will not be taking a position on this bill just yet,” said Aaron Fritschner, a spokesman for Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.). “This is the only text we’ve seen so far and the sections on how the committee would work, its funding source, and authorizing language all have ‘[TBD]’ in them.”