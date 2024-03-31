Green Bay's weather could affect solar eclipse viewing, early models suggest

A potential weather system could impede Green Bay residents who are hoping to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse on April 8.

While Green Bay and Wisconsin are not in the path of totality, the eclipse would still dim the sky slightly and almost 90% of the sun will be covered. What could complicate that, though, is a low-pressure system developing in the Great Plains.

"The way things look right now, we’re going to have a pretty good dry period in the weekend leading up into the eighth, whether or not that will persist into Monday is kind of the question in hand," said Timm Uhlmann, a meteorologist at the Green Bay National Weather Service office.

Uhlmann said that the office's weather models are showing warm air moving into the state, which would typically bring clouds.

However, there are signs that the dry period could persist, meaning clear skies.

"It's going to be a little tricky if we see the clouds or rains move in in time or not," Uhlmann said.

"Both the major models ... indicate we're looking at more active weather patterns," said Michaela Heeren, a meteorologist at the local National Weather Service office. "So that could mean more clouds, more precipitation."

The NWS only forecasts seven days out — the solar eclipse is eight days out — and that makes it difficult to forecast with certainty at this time, said Michaela Heeren, a meteorologist at the Milwaukee NWS office.

The NWS's two major models, the Global Forecast System and the European model, show that the system is currently forecasted to develop sometime between April 8th and 10th, she said. The system stretches from Kansas, into Iowa and southern Wisconsin, Heeren said.

The Apri 8 eclipse is the first to move across the contiguous United States since 2017. It will move southwest to northeast through North America and bring abrupt darkness along its path of totality for minutes.

To find out more about how long it will last where you're at, USA Today has you covered.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Green Bay's weather may impede solar eclipse viewing