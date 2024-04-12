Green Bay teen sentenced to 9 years in prison for 2022 high-speed crash that killed her friend

GREEN BAY – Emotions were strong Friday afternoon in a packed Brown County courtroom during the sentencing of a 17-year-old girl whose reckless driving caused the death of her teenage friend in 2022.

Sienna Pecore of Green Bay, was sentenced to nine years in prison followed by six years of extended supervision for driving over 100 miles per hour on a busy Green Bay street, causing a crash that killed Cruz Beltron, 17, of Milwaukee, a passenger in her car. She pleaded guilty in February to second-degree reckless homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Brown County Circuit Court Judge John Zakowksi said he had been dreading this sentencing since the start of the case.

"This is a heavy moment," he said to the courtroom, where nearly every seat was filled — including those in the jury box — with friends and family of Pecore and Beltron.

Around 7:40 p.m. Oct. 30, 2022, police were dispatched to the site of a three-vehicle crash at West Mason Street and South Oneida Street.

Pecore, who was 15 at the time, was driving a white sedan eastbound on West Mason Street, where she reached speeds of between 116 and 135 mph moments before the crash, according to a criminal complaint. The posted speed limit for the area is 35 mph.

Witnesses told police Pecore's vehicle swerved to avoid cars stopped at a red light, then struck a vehicle turning left into the westbound lane of West Mason Street, continued and ran head-on into a truck stopped at a red light, the complaint says.

Beltron, who was in the backseat, was fatally injured in the crash. Pecore and the other passenger in the vehicle left the scene of the crash and got into an SUV driven by friends, who drove away.

While Zakowski said leaving Beltron at the crash site was an aggravating factor in the sentencing, Pecore's attorneys said Pecore did not flee but was unconscious and was dragged out of the vehicle.

Beltron's mother and two of his 11 siblings gave tearful victim impact statements, describing the pain of losing Beltron.

"He was one of the most sweetest souls," said Cruz's sister, who was adopted at age 16 and recalled meeting Cruz and her other siblings for the first time as the happiest day of her life.

"Cruz being gone is something that will never be filled. It was like I had the world's greatest gift, and then it was taken."

Emotions were high at the sentencing hearing, even among attorneys. Pecore's attorneys, Catherine White and Kelli Sue Thompson, both became choked up while vouching for Pecore's character.

"She's just a kid. And she's a good kid. She's kind, she's caring, she's polite," White said.

White discussed some of Pecore's history; that her father was in and out of prison and her mother was dealing with a drug addiction, often leaving Pecore and her younger brother unsupervised and neglected. She said since going to jail, Pecore has worked hard to turn her life around, and is working on getting her high school diploma, growing in her faith and making goals for the future.

White also warned that sending Pecore to prison could do more harm than good for the teen, and be "creating a criminal."

For the prosecution, Brown County District Attorney David Lasee recommended 8 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. He said if the goal for sentencing was merely for Pecore's best interests, he would recommend a lower amount of prison time, but he emphasized the seriousness of the crime and the need of a sentence that would not depreciate that.

Lasee said it was "a miracle" that only one person died in the crash.

"A split second earlier they go through that intersection, and we've got a pile of people dead," he said.

Pecore cried heavily while reading two statements she prepared — one addressing the judge, and another directly to Beltron's family.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about how many people I've hurt," she said. "I would do anything to be forgiven by everyone who was affected."

Before giving the sentence, Zakowski spoke at length about the different mitigating and aggravating factors.

"Sienna, I believe every word that you've said. I know you're sorry," he said. He noted the "beautiful" letters written on her behalf by family and community members who know her, as well as numerous apology letters Pecore wrote. He also acknowledged Pecore had a challenging upbringing without familial support.

"This case is another example of just how important parents are and what responsibilities parents have to get your kid on the right path," Zakowski said. Still, he said later, Pecore's decision to drive so recklessly was no one's decision but her own.

He also noted that while Pecore may not have had a parental figure to correct her reckless behavior, she had previously received multiple tickets, including one for road racing.

Zakowski decided on a sentence that is more time in prison but less on extended supervision than the prosecution's recommendation. He noted that Pecore will be out of state supervision by the time she is 30, and will have much of her life ahead of her.

As a part of Pecore's extended supervision, Zakowski sentenced Pecore to 300 hours of community service. He encouraged Pecore to follow through on a project she said she hopes to do one day, to speak to high school students about the consequences of making bad decisions

