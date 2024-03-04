Green Bay School District boundary scenarios include new school closure recommendations

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay School District is considering boundary changes that include school closures and consolidations that differ from those originally recommended in June.

The district's consulting firm, Woolpert, presented two boundary scenarios to the Boundary Adjustment Advisory Committee on Feb. 28 that include closing Howe Elementary and keeping Beaumont Elementary open.

Both scenarios would also keep Washington Middle School open and convert it to a 4-year-old kindergarten through eighth-grade site. Washington was originally recommended to close, but the proposal met with strong opposition from the Latino community and calls to consider it as a 4K-8 site. The school has a student population that is 52% Hispanic, according to the Department of Public Instruction.

These two boundary scenarios also include the closure of Chappell and Webster elementary schools, which weren't originally recommended to shutter either.

The main difference between the two plans is whether West High remains a standalone high school or houses seventh through 12th grades.

Here's what the scenarios recommend:

One plan makes West High a 7-12 school and Franklin Middle a 4K-6

One of the plans would make West High a seventh- through 12th-grade school, continuing to house the International Baccalaureate program. Franklin Middle would become a 4K through sixth-grade school, and the elementary schools feeding into West — Fort Howard and Lincoln — would become 4K-6s as well.

Chappell and Elmore elementary schools would close and move into the converted 4K-6 Franklin.

This map shows proposed changes to the Green Bay School District's east side elementary school boundaries.

Consolidating east-side elementary boundaries

The Green Bay School Board voted to close Wequiock Elementary last year, and all of its students will go to Red Smith, which will house 4K through eighth grades.

In both new plans, the elementary boundaries for Baird, Danz, McAuliffe, Nicolet and Sullivan remain the same.

Doty Elementary would close in both scenarios, with students living south of Hoffman Road attending a converted Langlade 4K-8. Students living north of East Allouez Avenue would attend Eisenhower Elementary.

Webster would close in both scenarios as well. Some Webster students would attend the Washington 4K-8 with others going to the converted Langlade 4K-8.

The current Langlade Elementary students living between the East River and Lime Kiln Road would attend Eisenhower Elementary. Current Langlade Elementary students east of Lime Kiln Road would attend Wilder Elementary.

The northern boundary of Martin Elementary would remain the same, but some Wilder Elementary students living just south of East Mason Street would start attending Martin.

This map shows proposed changes to the Green Bay School District's west side elementary school boundaries.

West-side boundaries follow busy West Mason Street and Military Avenue

Under both proposed plans, West Mason Street and Military Avenue would become the outermost boundaries for students feeding into the converted Franklin and West.

Fort Howard, King and Jackson elementary schools' boundaries would remain the same. Chappell and Elmore elementary schools would close, feeding into either a 4K-6 or 4K-8 Franklin.

Current Lincoln students living west of Oneida Street but south of Western Avenue would go to the Franklin 4K-6 or 4K-8. Lincoln Elementary's boundary would expand to include current Tank students living north of West Mason Street.

More: There's not enough support to pass Green Bay Schools' $150M referendum, survey shows

Any students living south of West Mason Street or west of Military Avenue would attend Lombardi Middle School and then Southwest High.

Beaumont Elementary's boundaries would be extended to include households south of West Mason Street and east of South Ashland Avenue out to the Fox River.

Students living in the boundaries of MacArthur, Keller and Kennedy would all attend the new elementary the district hopes to build on Kennedy's property, depending on the successful passage of a capital referendum.

New feeder patterns suggested on both the east and west sides.

Under both plans, students at Fort Howard Elementary, Lincoln Elementary and Franklin (4K-8 or 4K-6) would go to West.

Then students at Beaumont, Jackson, Kennedy and King elementary schools would go to Lombardi Middle and then Southwest High. Some students at the converted Langlade 4K-8 would continue to cross the Fox River to attend Southwest.

Current Webster Elementary students residing south of East Allouez Avenue and west of the East River would attend Southwest. All other current Webster students would attend East High.

On the east side, Eisenhower, Nicolet and Wilder elementary schools would feed into East High School. Only part of Sullivan Elementary would go to East. All of Washington 4K-8 would also go to East High, which would include current Howe Elementary students.

Parts of Edison Middle and McAuliffe 4K-8 would go to East and part would go to Preble High.

Red Smith 4K-8 would go to Preble along with Baird, Danz and Martin elementary schools.

Opportunities for community input on boundary changes in March

The plans may change slightly based feedback from the boundary committee at its Tuesday meeting. But the public will have the chance to review the proposed changes and offer feedback.

Two public meetings are planned where community members can listen to presentations on the recommended changes. Those are scheduled for 12:15 and 6 p.m. March 12 at the Neville Public Museum, 210 Museum Place.

Starting March 13, the maps will be available to view on the district's website at gbaps.org along with a recorded presentation and virtual feedback form.

Then there will be three days at the Neville Public Museum where the public can view large scale maps of the recommended changes, listen to a presentation and submit feedback:

March 13, noon to 5 p.m.

March 14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 15, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The community will have another opportunity to provide feedback in April or May, with final recommendations being presented to the School Board in June.

