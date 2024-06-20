Green Bay residents will have two new ways to vote in August, November partisan elections

GREEN BAY - Green Bay residents will have two new locations where they can cast their ballots ahead of the upcoming August primary and November general elections.

The City Council on June 11 approved via voice vote City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys' request to operate two, in-person absentee voting satellite locations during evening hours for three days before the Aug. 13 primary election and four days ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

The partisan primary will be Aug. 13.

The additional locations and evening hours aim to increase access and opportunities to vote after more than 31,000 Green Bay voters cast absentee ballots in the November 2020 general election. One location is on Green Bay's east side and another on the west side. The satellite locations will complement early in-person absentee voting at City Hall, which begins July 30, Jeffreys said.

"It brings in-person voting a little closer to where they live," Jeffreys said.

In-person absentee voting is sometimes just called early voting. Here's where city residents will be able to vote, when they can vote early, security measures in place to protect their votes and keys to know before you go.

Where can I vote early in Green Bay?

There will be three locations anyone can register to vote, cast an in-person absentee ballot, or return an absentee ballot mailed to their home in the days ahead of the Aug. 13 fall primary election and Nov. 5 general election.

The three locations are:

City Hall, Room 101, 100 N. Jefferson St.

Johnsonville Tailgate Village, in the Lambeau Field parking lot, 1265 Lombardi Ave.

St. Bernard's Church, 2040 Hillside Lane

When can I cast my ballot at Green Bay's new satellite early voting locations?

Prior years' early voting patterns influenced this year's early voting schedule. Jeffreys said a lot of people look to cast their ballot just before Election Day, often in the evening hours.

Here's when Johnsonville Tailgate Village and St. Bernard's locations will be open:

Fall primary election : 3-8 p.m. Aug. 7, 8 and 9

November general election: 3-8 p.m. Oct. 29-31 and Nov. 1

Why did Green Bay add early voting options for the August primary and November general elections?

Supporters included local residents, League of Women Voters of Greater Green Bay members and representatives of Wisconsin voting rights groups. They focused the potential for additional early, in-person voting options to:

Reduce lines and pressure on poll workers on Election Day.

Make voting easier, more accessible and increase turnout.

Give voters and poll workers time to correct any registration issues.

Offer Election Day poll workers an opportunity to cast their ballot.

Some residents and City Council members on June 11 raised concerns about ballot security, plans to inform the public about the new voting options, the impact on election observers, and details of the city clerk's operations plan.

The city's Protection & Policy Committee was provided the full plan during its Monday meeting. And Jeffreys said her office plans to notify the public of the options and rules via social media, in ballot instructions, on the city's Elections web page, at City Hall and via public notices.

A voting machine at City Hall in Green Bay.

Security plans in place to prevent voter, ballot fraud

Jeffreys told the council the satellite locations will use a device that prevents pre-printed ballots from being brought in and cast at the in-person absentee voting locations.

Poll workers at the sites will use tracking sheets to record the number and types of ballots cast at each location. The ballots will be secured and transported to City Hall each night for secure storage until Election Day. On Election Day, the ballot envelopes will be opened and the ballots fed into tabulators.

When can I vote early at Green Bay City Hall for the August primary election?

Early voting at Green Bay City Hall, 100 N. Jefferson St., for the Aug. 13 primary election begins July 30. Here's the schedule:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 30,

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 1-2, Aug. 5-7

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 8

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 9

8 a.m. to noon Aug. 10

When can I vote early at Green Bay City Hall for the November general election?

Early voting at Green Bay City Hall, 100 N. Jefferson St., for the Nov. 5 general election begins Oct. 22. Here's the schedule:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22-25

8 a.m. to noon Oct. 26

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28-29

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 30-31

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1

8 a.m. to noon Nov. 2

9 a.m. to noon Nov. 3

Tips and things to do before you vote in Green Bay

Jeffreys provided some tips and details to help voters with questions about the new off-site early voting options or other voting options ahead of the upcoming elections.

Any Green Bay voter may cast their ballot at any of those three locations during the hours listed.

You can register to vote, cast your ballot or drop off completed mailed absentee ballots at the twp satellite in person absentee voting locations.

You can only return your ballot or the ballot of someone who is disabled who asks you to drop it off for them.

Complete all of your ballot before dropping it off.

Remember to bring your photo identification with you to be able to cast your ballot.

Visit MyVote.WI.gov for information on your polling places, what will be on the ballot and other information.

If you have questions about early voting in Green Bay, can call the City Clerk's Office at 920-448-3010.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay voters have two, new options to vote early. What to know