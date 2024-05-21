Green Bay’s reign as best place to live in the United States comes to an end after falling outside top ten

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Though Wisconsinites still beam with pride when talking about Green Bay, the city officially lost its top spot in the country as the best place to live, according to an updated U.S. News and World Report ranking.

Green Bay ultimately fell outside the top ten, ranking at number 12 on the list with an overall score of 6.7. Green Bay was given a 6.9 score on quality of life and a 7.9 score on value.

DNR: Cicadas have started to emerge in Wisconsin, will not appear again until 2041

Home to one of the most storied football franchises in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers, Green Bay has the perfect mix of big-city amenities complemented with a Midwestern, small-town feel.

The city boasts a thriving entertainment and arts scene, a revitalized downtown, and two college campuses, creating an energy that may appeal to young families and retirees.

While the city remains a major shipping center, summertime on the Fox River is alive with waterskiing, riverfront dining, and sunset cruises.

The Fox River State Trail, a wooded walking and biking trail that runs parallel to the river, is a prominent section of the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon.

You can find boutique shopping and numerous museums throughout the city and surrounding areas. Downtown Green Bay, the Broadway District, downtown De Pere, and Vickery Village just north of Green Bay feature shops with antiques, home decor, and trendy clothing.

A thriving craft beer industry, an array of restaurant options, and its proximity to weekend getaway destination Door County make Green Bay a good place to settle down and stay.

Naples, Florida, which received an overall score of 7.1, replaced Green Bay at number one. Boise, Idaho; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Greenville, South Carolina; and Charlotte, North Carolina, round out the top five.

Green Bay Packers offering new travel packages for 2024 home and away games

As for other cities in the state, Madison is right behind Green Bay at number 14, with Milwaukee ranked at 112.

For a complete list from the U.S. News and World Report, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.