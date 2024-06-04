Green Bay Police investigating homicide on South Roosevelt Street, three in custody

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people are in custody following a reported stabbing that the Green Bay Police Department is investigating as a homicide on the city’s east side.

According to officials, officers were sent to the 700 block of South Roosevelt Street shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, where a 33-year-old Green Bay man was found lying on the ground outside.

Wisconsin school bus crash sends 2 children to hospital

The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time, pending next-of-kin notification.

The Green Bay Police Department says the investigation is in its preliminary stages, and witness interviews are being conducted. They expect to release more information as the day goes on.

Homeowner in Little Chute left with ‘significant’ injuries after assault, police canvassing the area

Local 5 News was at the scene, where crime scene tape was seen blocking off the area as investigators worked.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #24-228091.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.