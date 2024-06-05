Green Bay police identify 33-year-old man who died Monday in stabbing on east side

GREEN BAY - The 33-year-old Green Bay man who was stabbed to death Monday has been identified as Robert Marshall, according to police.

Green Bay police were called around 5 p.m. Monday after Marshall was found lying on the ground in the 700 block of South Roosevelt Street.

Three suspects were arrested outside Green Bay within 90 minutes, the Green Bay Police Department said, and returned to the city where they remain in the Brown County Jail. Police are referring charges to the Brown County District Attorney's Office.

Police said the victim and suspects knew each other and that Marshall died while during an armed robbery.

Information about this case can be provided to Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200, referencing case No. 24-228091. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). Tips also can be submitted online at www.432stop.com or by utilizing the "P3 Tips" app.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay police identify stabbing victim; 3 suspects await charges