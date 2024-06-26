Green Bay Police take 32-year-old man into custody following incident that closed part of East Mason Street

GREEN BAY - One person was arrested early Wednesday after police closed off East Mason Street between South Irwin Avenue and South Baird Street, the Green Bay Police Department said.

Police responded to a domestic violence incident involving a 32-year-old man that was reported about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Mason Street.

The closed part of Mason Street reopened at 8:40 a.m.

