Green Bay PD identify woman who was found dead on Kepler Drive by a passerby

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has identified the woman who was found dead by a passerby near Kepler Drive on Monday.

A release by the GBPD has identified the 61-year-old woman as Patricia Williams of Howard. Williams was found in a ditch in the area of the 1000 block of Kepler Drive just before 8 a.m. on June 3.

Sheriff’s office advises against traveling on a river in Wisconsin after overturned canoe incident, 3rd response in past 10 days

An autopsy was conducted on June 4 and authorities say it did not indicate foul play.

No additional details were provided.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #24-227997. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867), submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app.

