Green Bay man sentenced to prison for deadly hit and run while intoxicated

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old Green Bay man convicted of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and fleeing the scene was sentenced to prison on Monday.

Judge Tammy Jo Hock handed down a six-and-a-half-year sentence to 24-year-old Trevor Scheel in the Brown County Courthouse. Scheel previously pled no contest back in April and was convicted.

Authorities in Wisconsin searching for man who drew handgun and robbed Walmart

During Monday’s sentencing hearing, Scheel apologized for his actions of driving under the influence, hitting and killing a pedestrian, and leaving the scene of the crash.

At the scene of the crash, 73-year-old Roselita Helms was the victim, who witnesses say was crossing the street. Authorities found a pair of glasses lying on the road about 90 feet from where Helms came to rest.

Scheel was pulled over on South Clay and East Mason Street. The complaint says that Scheel repeatedly said he hit someone and he ‘was intoxicated.’ He reportedly told authorities that he was coming from the casino and had two drinks.

When authorities were doing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, Scheel reportedly interrupted multiple times, saying, “You got me; I did it.” He also reportedly asked if the person he hit was okay.

Manitowoc woman dead, two others in critical condition after crash in Sturgeon Bay

Without being asked, Scheel reportedly stopped during the tests and said, “I’m not trying to. I’m drunk, okay, you got me.” A PBT test reportedly showed a reading of 0.222g/210L. A blood sample was taken from Scheel.

No additional details were provided.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.