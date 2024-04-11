Green Bay man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills that led to two overdose deaths

GREEN BAY – A Green Bay man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills that caused two overdose deaths.

Keenan Denruyter, 32, pleaded guilty in January to distributing fentanyl resulting in death, possessing fentanyl and cocaine with intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm and ammunition while convicted of a felony.

In June and July of 2023, Denruyter distributed counterfeit Percocet "M30" pills that contained fentanyl. The drug deals led to the overdose deaths of two Green Bay girls, aged 17 and 18.

At the time, Denruyter was on extended supervision for a 2016 conviction of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

According to court records, on June 4, Denruyter supplied fentanyl-laced M30 pills to another man, who sold them to the 17-year-old who died of a fentanyl overdose.

That other man, Roosevelt Taylor, is charged with one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and another count of conspiracy to distribute and fentanyl resulting in death. He had not been convicted, but has a plea hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 16.

The Brown County Drug Task Force made controlled buys on July 6 and July 10, during which Denruyter sold fentanyl-laced pills to a confidential informant, court records say.

On July 13, Denruyter sold pills to the 18-year-old Green Bay woman, who was found dead of a fentanyl overdose the following day.

On July 17, officers from the task force arrested Denruyter, and found hundred of M30 pills, a bag of cocaine and a loaded pistol located in his vehicle. Denruyter had previous felony convictions for the 2016 cocaine possession as well as fleeing an officer in a vehicle in 2020.

Senior U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach sentenced Denruyter to the joint recommendation of 25 years in prison agreed upon by both prosecution and defense attorneys.

At the sentencing, Griesbach said trafficking fentanyl is distributing "poison" in the community, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. He also noted that nationwide data has found fentanyl is the leading cause of death for people ages 18 to 45 in the United States.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly to an adult. The synthetic opioid is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin, according to the CDC.

The case was investigated by the Brown County Drug Task Force, the DEA and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Green Bay man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills