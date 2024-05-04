Green Bay man named ‘Deez-Nuts’ appears in court, pleads not guilty & signs $11k signature bond

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Green Bay with a one-of-kind first name was back in court, and reportedly pleaded not guilty to his two charges.

According to court records, 42-year-old Deez-Nuts Kroll was back in court on May 2 for a return on warrant. He reportedly entered not-guilty pleas to all counts.

Additionally, he reportedly signed his signature bond which was set at $11,000.

Kroll is scheduled to be back in court on May 20 for a status conference. He is facing two charges, battery and disorderly conduct. Both are misdemeanors.

The charges stem from an alleged incident that happened back on March 5. The criminal complaint said there was a reported disturbance and Kroll allegedly ended up getting a gun.

The gun reportedly turned out to be a CO2 BB gun.

