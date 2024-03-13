A 45-year-old Green Bay man was indicted by a federal grand jury with two counts of distributing child pornography.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that Bryan S. Peterson was indicted on Tuesday in the Eastern District of Wisconsin. He was arrested Wednesday and appeared in court that same day.

According to the indictment, Peterson knowingly distributed nude images of children in the form of a digital file. If convicted of either count, he faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison.

Also, Peterson would be required to register as a sex offender. An attorney is not yet listed for Peterson.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Green Bay man indicted on child pornography charges