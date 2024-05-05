Green Bay man dies in two-vehicle Kaukauna crash that injured another

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 77-year-old Green Bay man has died after a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in Kaukauna on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the intersection of Cty Tk U and West Frontage Road right around noon on May 5.

The preliminary investigation revealed an SUV, being driven by a 77-year-old man from Green Bay, was westbound on the West Frontage Road approaching Cty Tk U. An SUV, being driven by a 35-year-old woman from Oneida, was southbound on Cty Tk U approaching West Frontage Road.

Deputies say the Green Bay man failed to yield the right-of-way to the southbound SUV and entered the intersection, the southbound SUV then hit the westbound SUV.

The 77-year-old died at the scene of the crash and the 35-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Wrightstown Police Department, Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, Oneida Tribal Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Town of Vandenbroek Fire Department, Town of Vandenbroek First Responders, Town of Lawrence Fire Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance.

No other details were given.

