Green Bay man convicted of distributing child pornography

GREEN BAY – A 45-year-old Green Bay man faces at least five years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

Bryan Peterson pleaded guilty Monday to one count of distributing child pornography. A second identical charge was dismissed in a plea agreement.

According to the indictment, filed March 12, Peterson distributed a digital image depicting child pornography around Feb. 4.

His sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin in Green Bay.

Under federal law, a first-time conviction of distributing child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Peterson will also be required to register as a sex offender.

