Green Bay man arrested after leading Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies on nearly 13-mile pursuit

FOND DU LAC — A 22-year-old Green Bay man was arrested Friday morning after leading Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputies on a nearly 13-mile pursuit.

The driver, whose name was not released, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle operator flee and elude officers, second-degree recklessly endanger safety, operate a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance, and a hold placed by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He was also cited for several traffic violations, the sheriff’s office said.

The pursuit lasted 12.97 miles. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office squad car struck a tire deflation device during the pursuit and received a flat tire. A semi-truck also struck the tire deflation device as the suspect vehicle passed the truck. Tires on the semi-truck were affected by the tire deflation device. No civilians, suspects or deputies were hurt during the pursuit. The suspect was medically evaluated as a precaution, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is currently on probation through the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections for vehicle operator flee and elude officers. He has prior criminal convictions for disorderly conduct, operating without a valid license, and vehicle operator flee and elude officers. Deputies located illegal drug contraband during a search of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The pursuit started shortly after 2 a.m. Friday after a sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on northbound Interstate 41 and Highway 151 in the town of Fond du Lac. The vehicle did not stop and instead increased its speed and tried to elude the deputy. The vehicle continued north on I-41, exiting at Hickory Street but then getting back on I-41. Deputies tried to use tire deflation devices on I-41 at Townline Road, but the vehicle was able to evade them.

The vehicle exited I-41 northbound at County N but did not stop for the stop sign at the bottom of the ramp. The vehicle struck the raised median on County N at I-41 and then struck the north ditch on County N and became disabled. The driver fled on foot, and was apprehended after a brief pursuit. There were no other occupants in the suspect vehicle during the pursuit.

