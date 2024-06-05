Green Bay hires city's first 'violence interrupters' to reduce violence in the area

Office of Violence Prevention Director Jerry Overstreet announces the city's first violence interrupters, who will work to reduce gun violence in Green Bay, on Wednesday.

GREEN BAY - Green Bay is taking a more proactive approach to reducing crime in the city. You may start to see the city's "violence interrupters" at the park, farmers markets or other events in your neighborhood.

The city announced Wednesday afternoon that it has hired its first two violence interrupters to work with the newly created Office of Violence Prevention. In partnership with the Medical College of Wisconsin, the OVP was created in 2023 to get down to the "root causes" of crime with a "holistic" approach, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis said.

"I've seen it work in the real world in another community," Davis said.

The OVP aims to address crime from a public health approach, looking at the factors that lead to it in Green Bay. The program is funded through a $1 million state grant.

The violence interrupters are hired for 25-hour weeks and are from the area. They will work with community organizations, residents and police to prevent problems from escalating to violence, said Jerry Overstreet, the director of the Office of Violence Prevention. The office plans to build the team to four violence interrupters.

The idea to create a department for violence prevention in Green Bay came in 2021 after a jump in shootings in the city near the end of 2021. The number of gun-related incidents went from 18 in 2018 to 82 in 2021 before going down to 61 the following year in 2022.

By taking a public health approach with involvement from the community, Overstreet hopes the OVP will end violence altogether one day.

Beyond gunfire, the approach can impact the community in other ways including how many evictions are filed in the city, the number of students who are chronically absent from school, and families who are living in poverty since they are all related to violence and can be root factors, according to the OVP's Community Safety Plan, which was released Wednesday.

The OVP has already started the work. It held four community conversations at local high schools that people were able to attend to share their concerns about the community. Residents can also share their ideas and questions for the OVP in a survey at form.jotform.com/241344918429159.

"Violence is an epidemic," Overstreet said.

