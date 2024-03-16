Green Bay community hoping for safe and fun St. Patrick’s Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Patrick’s Day weekend celebrations are in full swing all around Northeast Wisconsin.

For Larry and Dori Reed they are spending their weekend at St. Brendan’s Inn in Green Bay, a place that holds a special place in their heart.

“This is our Friday night date night, we end up here at St. Brendan’s our first date we came here,” they told Local 5 News.

They said they also had their wedding dinner here and that there’s no other place they’d rather spend St. Patrick’s Day weekend then this place.

Neenah loses historic 4OT game, falls short of state championship

“It’s like ‘Cheers’ everybody knows your name,” they said. “On a quiet night all the regulars are here it’s nice, they pour a good pint.”

Staff from St. Brendan’s Inn said St. Patrick’s Day is like their Super Bowl. It’s their busiest weekend of the year and takes a lot of preparation to pull off.

They prepare about 1000 pounds of corn beef for the weekend.

“We’re an authentic Irish pub in the heart of Green Bay,” said Kelsie Basten who is the general manager for St. Brendan’s Inn. “Whether they stay for just a pint or they’re here for dinner (we’d love to have people come out this weekend).”

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations continue all weekend at St. Brendan’s Inn. On Saturday, they’ll have music from Sheamus Fitzpatrick and the McNally Boys from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then Gerry Sloan performs from 9 p.m. until midnight.

On Sunday, they will have a ‘blessing of the shamrock’ ceremony at 10:30 a.m. followed by more music throughout the day. Bar opens at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Two Rivers Police Department updates public on search efforts for Elijah Vue, still no signs

Green Bay police officers want everybody in Northeast Wisconsin to enjoy the holiday with friends and family. They also want people to stay safe and make smart decision especially when it comes to how they’re getting home.

“Plan ahead, plan for that safe ride home, whether it’s a friend, a rideshare, or a cab,” said Green Bay police patrol captain Clint Beguhn.” Or there’s other programs out there, the Tavern League has a safe ride program.”

For more information about the Tavern League of Wisconsin’s Safe Ride program, please click here. AAA members can also utilize the organization’s ‘Tow To Go’ program if they have been drinking and need a way to get home.

According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation data, on average over the last five years that data is available 158 people die at the hands of drunk drivers each year in Wisconsin.

“When you step behind the wheel it’s a whole different thing, you’re not only putting yourself in danger but also the other people out there who are just trying to have a good time too,” said Beguhn.

Police also remind people that a DUI will result in an expensive citation, increases in insurance costs, and legal fees.

Green Bay will have extra patrols out there this weekend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.