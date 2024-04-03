Green Bay City Council election results: Who won the 12 seats up for grabs?

Jeff Bollier, Green Bay Press-Gazette
GREEN BAY - Political newcomer Joey Prestley on Tuesday ousted incumbent Steven Campbell by 15 votes to win a two-year term on the Green Bay City Council, according to unofficial results.

Prestley garnered 355 votes to Campbell's 340 in the race for the District 6 seat. Prestley, a communications specialist at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, became the only challenger to beat a City Council incumbent in the 2024 spring election. But he will be joined by three other, new voices on the council, nonetheless.

Voters in three districts, predominantly on the west side, elected new representatives to two-year terms on the City Council after incumbents Randy Scannell, Mark Steuer and Jesse Brunette chose not to seek reelection this year. Alyssa Proffitt will succeed Scannell representing District 7. Ben Delie will succeed Mark Steuer in District 10. And Kathy Hinkfuss will succeed Brunette representing District 12.

Eleven of the 12 seats on the City Council were contested in a nonpartisan election season that saw candidates raise more than $66,000 and spend more than $47,000, while also facing heavy spending and attack ads from outside interest groups and political parties.

Here's a look at the unofficial results, according to the Brown County Clerk's office.

District 1

  • Barbara Dorff: 859

  • Jennifer Grant (i): 1,034

District 2

  • Jim Hutchison (i): 1,019

  • Andy Nicholson: 848

District 3

William Morgan (i) ran unopposed and won another two-year term with 745 votes.

District 4

  • Bill Galvin (i): 681

  • Jon Shelton: 638

District 5

  • Robert Maccaux: 484

  • Craig Stevens (i): 556

District 6

  • Steven Campbell (i): 340

  • Joey Prestley: 355

District 7

  • Adrian Liddicoat: 235

  • Alyssa Proffitt: 544

District 8

  • Jim Ridderbush: 588

  • Chris Wery (i): 1,085

District 9

  • Brian Johnson (i): 574

  • Tarl Knight: 444

District 10

  • Ben Delie: 728

  • Jeff Osborne: 674

District 11

  • Melinda Eck (i): 807

  • Michael Poradek: 714

District 12

  • Kathy Hinkfuss: 924

  • Bobby Lindsey: 881

