Green Bay City Council election results: Who won the 12 seats up for grabs?

GREEN BAY - Political newcomer Joey Prestley on Tuesday ousted incumbent Steven Campbell by 15 votes to win a two-year term on the Green Bay City Council, according to unofficial results.

Prestley garnered 355 votes to Campbell's 340 in the race for the District 6 seat. Prestley, a communications specialist at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, became the only challenger to beat a City Council incumbent in the 2024 spring election. But he will be joined by three other, new voices on the council, nonetheless.

Voters in three districts, predominantly on the west side, elected new representatives to two-year terms on the City Council after incumbents Randy Scannell, Mark Steuer and Jesse Brunette chose not to seek reelection this year. Alyssa Proffitt will succeed Scannell representing District 7. Ben Delie will succeed Mark Steuer in District 10. And Kathy Hinkfuss will succeed Brunette representing District 12.

Eleven of the 12 seats on the City Council were contested in a nonpartisan election season that saw candidates raise more than $66,000 and spend more than $47,000, while also facing heavy spending and attack ads from outside interest groups and political parties.

Here's a look at the unofficial results, according to the Brown County Clerk's office.

Jennifer Grant

District 1

Barbara Dorff : 859

Jennifer Grant (i): 1,034

Jim Hutchison

District 2

Jim Hutchison (i): 1,019

Andy Nicholson: 848

Bill Morgan

District 3

William Morgan (i) ran unopposed and won another two-year term with 745 votes.

Bill Galvin

District 4

Bill Galvin (i): 681

Jon Shelton: 638

Craig Stevens

District 5

Robert Maccaux : 484

Craig Stevens (i): 556

Joey Prestley

District 6

Steven Campbell (i): 340

Joey Prestley: 355

Alyssa Proffitt

District 7

Adrian Liddicoat : 235

Alyssa Proffitt: 544

Chris Wery

District 8

Jim Ridderbush : 588

Chris Wery (i): 1,085

Brian Johnson

District 9

Brian Johnson (i): 574

Tarl Knight: 444

Ben Delie

District 10

Ben Delie: 728

Jeff Osborne: 674

Melinda Eck

District 11

Melinda Eck (i): 807

Michael Poradek: 714

Kathy Hinkfuss

District 12

Kathy Hinkfuss: 924

Bobby Lindsey: 881

