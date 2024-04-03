Green Bay City Council election results: Who won the 12 seats up for grabs?
GREEN BAY - Political newcomer Joey Prestley on Tuesday ousted incumbent Steven Campbell by 15 votes to win a two-year term on the Green Bay City Council, according to unofficial results.
Prestley garnered 355 votes to Campbell's 340 in the race for the District 6 seat. Prestley, a communications specialist at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, became the only challenger to beat a City Council incumbent in the 2024 spring election. But he will be joined by three other, new voices on the council, nonetheless.
Voters in three districts, predominantly on the west side, elected new representatives to two-year terms on the City Council after incumbents Randy Scannell, Mark Steuer and Jesse Brunette chose not to seek reelection this year. Alyssa Proffitt will succeed Scannell representing District 7. Ben Delie will succeed Mark Steuer in District 10. And Kathy Hinkfuss will succeed Brunette representing District 12.
Eleven of the 12 seats on the City Council were contested in a nonpartisan election season that saw candidates raise more than $66,000 and spend more than $47,000, while also facing heavy spending and attack ads from outside interest groups and political parties.
Here's a look at the unofficial results, according to the Brown County Clerk's office.
More: Green Bay area election results
More: Trump rally today in Green Bay: Former president focuses on immigration in campaign speech
District 1
Barbara Dorff: 859
Jennifer Grant (i): 1,034
District 2
Jim Hutchison (i): 1,019
Andy Nicholson: 848
District 3
William Morgan (i) ran unopposed and won another two-year term with 745 votes.
District 4
Bill Galvin (i): 681
Jon Shelton: 638
District 5
Robert Maccaux: 484
Craig Stevens (i): 556
District 6
Steven Campbell (i): 340
Joey Prestley: 355
District 7
Adrian Liddicoat: 235
Alyssa Proffitt: 544
District 8
Jim Ridderbush: 588
Chris Wery (i): 1,085
District 9
Brian Johnson (i): 574
Tarl Knight: 444
District 10
Ben Delie: 728
Jeff Osborne: 674
District 11
Melinda Eck (i): 807
Michael Poradek: 714
District 12
Kathy Hinkfuss: 924
Bobby Lindsey: 881
Contact Jeff Bollier at (920) 431-8387 or jbollier@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JeffBollier.
This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Election results: Who won Green Bay City Council seats?