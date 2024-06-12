Green Bay City Council approves tiny homes for veterans over Schmitt Park neighbors' opposition

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay City Council approved a nonprofit group's request to build a cluster of tiny homes in an east-side neighborhood over the opposition of nearby residents.

Veterans 1st of NEW requested approval to build a "cottage court" of 21 tiny homes for veterans who are homeless or struggle to afford housing. Brown County donated a 3½-acre site in the 2800 block of St. Anthony Drive in support of the nonprofit's efforts.

The City Council in May listened to hours of public comment for and against the proposal before it opted to delay a vote until city staff secured additional information related to some of the most common complaints and concerns. On Tuesday night, after two hours of further public comment and more clarification from staff, the council voted 8-4 to approve the request with several conditions meant to address neighbors' concerns.

Members of the Veterans 1st of NEW board of directors are, from left, Rick Giesler, Gail Nohr, Kim Nohr, and Jeff Reince. The agency is planning on building tiny homes for veterans in northeastern Wisconsin.

Council member Chris Wery noted the council hoped to find a "perfect way to solve" the need for housing for struggling veterans and to address the neighbors' oppositions. But he said his serious reservations about the project had been resolved and he voted to support Veterans 1st's request.

"I think this will work," Wery said.

Council members Jennifer Grant, William Morgan, Craig Stevens and Melinda Eck voted against the project. Morgan, like other council members, said he wished Veterans 1st had considered other sites in the county, a common refrain from council members who voted for and against the request.

Grant also added she's concerned the services pledged will not be provided and that the support for the project was coming from veterans groups and residents who live in De Pere, Suamico, Howard, not Green Bay residents, let alone residents who live near the site.

Veterans 1st of NEW's site plan calls for construction of 21 tiny houses, two parking lots, a community center and gardens on a piece of Brown County-donated land in the 2800 block of St. Anthony Drive in Green Bay, Wis. Veterans Manor, a separate development, is the building north of the site.

Veterans groups, housing advocates and others urged the council to approve the development plans to help the dozens of veterans who are homeless in Brown County and hundreds more who struggle to afford housing.

Veterans 1st has secured federal Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers for some of the units that will cover 70% of a veteran's rent and connect them with support services. The group plans to accept tenants with Section 8 housing choice vouchers. Construction partners, employment agencies, financial services agencies and counselors have all signed on to provide on-site services to help residents with counseling, job skills training, addiction counseling and other services, a concept known as "supportive housing."

Veterans 1st's project will be Green Bay's first tiny home development and its first supportive housing development.

The group plans to build the housing development in three phases each consisting of seven tiny homes and site amenities like parking lots and a community center building. Veterans 1st co-founders Gail and Kim Nohr told the council they had secured funding to build the first phase and continue to fundraise for the next two phases.

Residents of Schmitt Park have strongly opposed Veterans 1st of NEW's plans. Their concerns have focused on the substance abuse or mental health issues some residents may need help with, security on the site, the land's proximity to a potter's field where the poor were buried behind the former Brown County Mental Health Center, whether the county's land donation was legal, and a general feeling the project doesn't belong in their neighborhood.

City staff and Veterans 1st representatives by Tuesday provided updates and additional details regarding several of those issues.

Veterans 1st provided a letter and map from the Wisconsin Historical Society that showed the potter's field boundaries were well south of the project boundaries.

A map highlights in pink updated boundaries for the burial site on the former Brown County Mental Hospital site and its distance from the Veterans 1st of NEW housing site.

In the May 14 letter, the Historical Society's Burial Sites Coordinator Taylor Lambrigger noted potential adjustments to the burial site boundaries would not overlap with Veterans 1st's site plan. Lambrigger also noted that cottage court's site plan overlaps with the mental health center's former building footprint and parking lot, reducing the likelihood the new development would unearth remains because the site had already been disturbed to build the mental health hospital.

"With that historical context in mind, the chance for hitting burials and human remains, though never zero, is quite low," Lambrigger wrote.

The council's approval did come with some conditions Veterans 1st will have to fulfill. Some of them relate to required procedures to secure the land. But several directly related to concerns residents raised:

Veterans 1st will have to have an archaeologist on site during ground work in case human remains are found. (If any construction project unearths human remains, all work stops and experts are brought in to assess conditions and recommend action.)

If social and support services are discontinued, Veterans 1st's management dissolves or Veterans 1st no longer manages the property, the operations will cease and cannot be re-established without Plan Commission and City Council approval.

The City Council or Community Development Department director, Cheryl Renier-Wigg, can order the city's Plan Commission to review whether Veterans 1st is complying with the conditions and to identify areas of concern such as police calls, safety concerns, inadequate facilities or inadequate support services.

The cottage court is managed in accordance with the operating plan Veterans 1st submitted.

City staff need to be provided a report on any effects the development would have on a nearby dry creekbed before building permits are issued.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay approves contentious plan to build tiny homes for veterans