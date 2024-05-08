Green Bay City Council approves another Kwik Trip on the west side

GREEN BAY - Kwik Trip on Tuesday got the go-ahead to convert a now-vacant strip mall into its 23rd convenience store in the Green Bay area.

The Green Bay City Council approved a modified version of the La Crosse-based retailer's conditional use permit request to build a 9,000-square-foot convenience store in the 1000 block of West Mason Street.

Kwik Trip plans to build the store on a 2.8-acre parcel along West Mason Street between Ashland Avenue and South Oneida Street. The site currently is occupied by two retail strip centers, a former Subway and an office building, all already vacant.

Green Bay approved modification in response to neighbors' input

Kwik Trip originally submitted a site plan for 1007-1009 W. Mason St. that included three entrances, one each on West Mason Street, Gross Avenue and Gross Court.

Residents of the neighborhood south of the site raised concerns about the Gross Court entrance during an informational meeting in February, and city staff recommended it be removed.

Kwik Trip's original plans for a new convenience store in the 1000 block of West Mason Street included three entrances. The plans were modified to eliminate the entrance on Gross Court in response to neighbors' concerns.

The staff report provided to council recommended Kwik Trip install a 4-foot buffer along Gross Court instead. The buffer could be a wall, a fence, a berm, plantings or some combination of those, provided it is at least 4 feet tall and blocks the site from the view of neighbors to the south.

A Kwik Trip spokesperson said the recommended changed was acceptable from its standpoint.

Stormwater relief and more green space included in Kwik Trip's plan

There isn't much of the site right now that isn't building or paved parking lot.

Kwik Trip's plans would add extensive landscaping and a stormwater detention pond on the eastern portion of the site. The city staff report indicates the detention pond should help alleviate some stormwater issues the surrounding neighborhood experiences.

When will the West Mason Street Kwik Trip open?

The company previously said it intends to add the store to its 2025 construction schedule.

