Greeley teen sentenced to prison as an adult in fatal Loveland apartment complex shooting

One of the Greeley teens arrested for fatally shooting a young man and seriously injuring a teen in Loveland last year was sentenced to prison.

Vincent Zamora, now 17, was sentenced to 40 years in the Department of Corrections on Friday. Zamora pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, a Class 2 felony, and attempted second-degree murder, a Class 3 felony, on April 5.

Zamora had been charged as a juvenile, but his case was transferred to the adult court system as part of his plea agreement, 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office spokesperson Kylie Massman said.

Zamora was 15 when he was arrested in connection with a January 2023 shooting at the Brookstone Apartment Complex, 2500 E. First St., in east Loveland. Nasier Graham, 18, of Loveland, was found dead in the parking lot. The Larimer County Coroner's Office ruled his death a homicide from gunshot wounds.

"Nas was not just some anybody, he was loved by his family, his friends, his co-workers, his school members and his coaches," family representative Okema Bassett said during a February 2023 news conference. "We looked forward to seeing him get married, have children ... We are just saddened and broken."

A 16-year-old male in the parking lot was also shot, and police said he was transported to the hospital and was later released to recover at home. Graham and the other victim were not together at the time of the shooting, but the teen did know who Graham was.

Zamora had been charged with shooting and killing Graham, and then attempting to kill two other teenagers, seriously injuring one, according to a news release from the district attorney's office.

“He had every opportunity to make different choices but he didn’t choose to do any of those things,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Erica Kasemodel said during Friday's sentencing, according to the news release. “He chose to pull the trigger.”

Judge Daniel McDonald called this shooting "one of the most senseless and violent crimes I've ever seen," according to the news release.

"I'm not saying the defendant is an evil person, but his actions that night were," McDonald said.

Two other juvenile co-defendants were arrested alongside Zamora. One of those co-defendants pleaded guilty in the juvenile court system, Massman said. The details of their case will not be made publicly available, but Massman did say investigators do not believe this individual fired a gun that night.

The other teen's case is ongoing in the juvenile court system, and Massman said there are court proceedings underway to attempt to transfer his case into the adult court system.

Zamora is not believed to be the only shooter in this case, Massman said, but she was unable to provide any additional information due to the pending criminal case.

Zamora and the other two co-defendants were all 15 at the time of the shooting. State law does not allow for 15-year-olds to be immediately charged as adults, 8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin said at a February 2023 news conference.

“While we see the tragic results of gun violence far too frequently, the random and senseless nature of this murder truly shocks the conscious,” McLaughlin said in Friday's news release. “We are heartbroken for Nasier's family and the other victims of this crime, and I am thankful to our prosecution team for helping them move closer to justice today.”

