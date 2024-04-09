Greedy council bosses are paying themselves a fortune – and taking the public for fools

With services seemingly cut across the country, bins uncollected, phones unanswered and taxes rocketing up, you might be forgiven for thinking your local council was teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. In too many cases, you’d be right. And yet it seems that there is, still, money for the most vital of all causes: paying local government bureaucrats.

The number of council bosses making six figure salaries is at its highest in nearly a decade, rocketing up more than 10 per cent in the last year alone. It is becoming all too clear that a greedy, self-serving class of local officials is taking the tax paying public for fools.

Almost every week, there is another example of a council running into deep financial trouble. Birmingham announced in February that council taxes would have to rise by 21 per cent over the next two years, while bin collections would be reduced and even the street lights would be dimmed in an attempt to save money. Hit by equal pay claims and an IT overspend it effectively declared itself bankrupt last year.

Last month, Nottingham council announced a 5 per cent tax rise along with cuts to social care and youth services after declaring itself out of money last November. The list goes on and on. Almost one in five council bosses now say they are already very close to running out of cash.

And yet, the cuts somehow always fall on services, or upon facilities, and almost never on the people in charge. According to analysis from the Taxpayers’ Alliance, 3,106 town hall officials are now making more than £100,000 a year, with 829 making more than £150,000. A lucky 175 were paid more than £200,000.

The highest paid official, Felicity Roe, the former director of culture, community and business services at Hampshire council, received a £651,158 in total remuneration, including salary, a pension payment and a loss of office payment.

Hampshire has warned that it may go effectively bankrupt this year, and has already announced cuts to museums and homeless services. No matter how often town hall bureaucrats claim we are all in the same boat, it appears as if their boat is more lavishly provisioned than anyone else’s.

This is particularly grating when we remember that many of the councils in the most trouble have been revealed as spectacularly incompetent. Take Nottingham for example. The council lost millions on its Robin Hood Energy scheme which tried to compete with the main privately owned energy companies. As well as being hit by equal pay claims, Birmingham council oversaw an IT scheme where costs rose from £19 million to more than £100 million.

For their £200,000-plus salaries you might expect council officials to be on top of those kinds of projects, driving productivity, and pushing through radical change, while demanding value from contractors and staff. And yet too often, they are exposed as completely inept. They demand private sector salaries, but don’t deliver the results that any well run company would expect.

No one would deny that local councils are under pressure, that the demand for services especially in areas such as care for the elderly has been rising, and that tax revenues are stretched too thinly. And yet, the blunt truth is that many are instead run by second-rate pen pushers who are barely accountable.

If any of them could work out how to use technology to improve productivity, how outsourcing could cut the cost of basic services, and how better management could lift morale, attendance and standards, then they might be worth the huge salaries they are now routinely paid. Instead, they are treating the taxpayers as fools, pushing through huge rises in local taxes, and imposing punitive fines on motorists and small businesses, all of which are designed to pay their own inflated pay packets. It is a scandal – and one that is getting more and more outrageous with every year that passes.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.