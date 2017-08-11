Greece's PAOK names Razvan Lucescu as new coach

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — PAOK has chosen Razvan Lucescu as its new coach eight days before the start of the Greek league.

The 48-year-old Romanian, a former goalkeeper, was named on Friday.

He's come from Greek club Xanthi to PAOK, which finished second in the league last season, behind champion Olympiakos.

Lucescu replaces Aleksandar Stanojevic, who was hired on a two-year contract in June but dismissed after a reported disagreement with club owners over player transfers.

League matches are due to start on Aug. 19, with PAOK traveling to meet Levadiakos the following day.