Greece defender Manolas handed World Cup playoff ban

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 file photo, Greece's Kostas Manolas, left, and Giorgos Tzavellas, right, react after Belgium scored the opening goal during their World Cup Group H qualifying soccer match at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens. FIFA has suspended Greece defender Kostas Manolas for a World Cup playoff next week for trying to manipulate his disciplinary record, it was announced on Friday, Nov. 3. FIFA says Manolas was judged guilty of “intentionally seeking a yellow card” in a World Cup qualifying game. It triggered a one-match ban which he served in Greece’s final qualifier that cleaned his record for the playoffs.(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, file)

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has suspended Greece defender Kostas Manolas from a World Cup playoff match for trying to manipulate his disciplinary record.

FIFA said Manolas was judged to be guilty of "intentionally seeking a yellow card" in a World Cup qualifying game. It triggered a one-match ban which he served in Greece's final qualifier, cleaning his record for the playoffs.

The FIFA sanction announced Friday is an additional ban for deception.

Manolas will miss the first leg of the playoffs at Croatia on Thursday. He is eligible for the return game three days later in Greece.

The Roma defender was shown a yellow card for timewasting in the 90th minute of Greece's 2-1 win at Cyprus. He then sat out a home game against Gibraltar three days later, which Greece won 4-0.