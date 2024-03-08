Greatest of all time, G.O.A.T., yoga is with, well, a goat. Go to one in Dallas-Fort Worth

The new yoga that is trending is supposedly the greatest of all time, the G.O.A.T. It’s a basic yoga workout but with baa-buddies bouncing around.

Goat yoga is an experience that benefits both the furry farm animal and the human. While some may argue that the primary utility of goats is for clearing land of weeds and brush, the horned animals are turning into the yogis of barn creatures.

Expect to get a nibble on your lululemons or a piece of your ponytail. Goats are friendly and playful, but also have four stomachs.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has its pick of goat yoga events and businesses. Learn why it’s worth a try.

So, why are goats used for yoga?

Goat walks across participants in cat-cow pose at Dallas Goat Yoga’s event in Pecan Square, Hillwood.







Roxie Banker, the crazy goat lady, owns a small goat farm in Austin, Texas. She breeds Pygmy/Nigerian dwarf breeds, which are the perfect goats for yoga.

After Hurricane Harvey, Banker started Goga as a way to raise money for her causes. It was popular with just about everyone. She turned the idea into a business.

Banker tells the Star Telegram, “They love attention and they love jumping up on things. So therefore it works good with yoga position.”

The smaller the goat, the better. Banker specifies that baby goats are used exclusively for goat yoga.

Goats also make for great pets — bonding with humans in the same way a cat or dogs do. The reason: They have been domesticated for the past 10,000 years.

“Goats have high cognitive and communicative abilities towards humans: recognizing these abilities helps humans to work properly on the quality of this relationship that is built from the first hours of the goat kids’ life, thanks to frequent and positive contacts (e.g., stroking, talking in a calm voice),” according to the National Library of Medicine.

Goat standing on participant’s neck and shoulders as she is in the “easy yoga pose” at Goat Yoga Dallas’s Pecan Sqaure, Hillwood event.

Goat yoga events in Dallas-Fort Worth area

Spring equinox is approaching so here are a few upcoming goat yoga classes that you can try.

The following events are hosted by Goat Yoga Dallas. It costs $20 a person unless noted otherwise.

March 16, 10 a.m. at Addison Circle Park, Dallas

March 17, 10 a.m. at Martin House Brewing Company, Fort Worth

March 24, 10 a.m. at Thomas Place Community Center, Fort Worth

March 23, 10:30 a.m. at Tupps, McKinney

March 23, 11 a.m. at Lakewood Brewery, Garland, $35 a person

April 6, 11 a.m. at Bedford Public Library, Bedford

April 7, 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at Harwood Park, Dallas

April 13, 10 a.m at Paloma Creek Community Garden, Little Elm

April 20, 10 a.m. at Addison Circle Park, Dallas

April 28, 10 a.m. at Martin House Brewing Company, Fort Worth

To find more classes take a look at Goat Yoga Dallas’ facebook or Eventbrite.com.