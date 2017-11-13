The Greatest Showman gets a new trailer & release date

From Digital Spy

We're rather excited for The Greatest Showman, which sees Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron return to the world of movie musicals.

20th Century Fox are whipping up that hype with a brand new trailer that comes hand in hand with a new, earlier, release date.

Here is the trailer in its all-singing, all-dancing, glory:

The film now comes out on December 26 (that's Boxing Day for you holiday fans out there), moved up the schedule from its earlier release window of January 2018. The US release date remains December 25.

Hugh Jackman stars as 'godfather of the circus' PT Barnum, and Zac Efron plays his business partner.

Michelle Williams and Spider-Man: Homecoming's Zendaya are also on board, as Barnum's wife and a trapeze artist who falls in love with Efron's character.

Photo credit: 20th Century Fox More

The songwriters from last year's smash hit La La Land, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, are back on board. If this movie does well, we could be seeing a full-on renaissance of original movie musicals.

The movie has been at least seven years in the making, and things almost got a bit out of hand on set earlier this year, as faulty pyrotechnics caused a building to catch fire and eventually burn down.

Zac Efron revealed that Hugh Jackman actually carried him out of the burning building, calling it "every girl's dream".

