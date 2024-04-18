The Greatest Show on Earth comes back to Luzerne County
The Greatest Show on Earth comes back to Luzerne County
The Greatest Show on Earth comes back to Luzerne County
Clark's endorsement deal with Nike is set to dwarf her WNBA salary.
This might be the most Jason Kelce story ever.
Surprise! It's rubber, and it never feels soggy under your feet.
The forgiving wrap style makes it a winner for 7,000 five-star reviewers: 'Light and flirty, but also very flattering and conservative.'
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan weighs in on the fight against inflation and another solid quarter of consumer spending.
Seven Waymo robotaxis blocked traffic moving onto the Potrero Avenue 101 on-ramp in San Francisco on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., according to video of the incident posted to Reddit and confirmation from Waymo. While routing back to Waymo's city depot that evening, the first robotaxi in the lineup came across a road closure with traffic cones. The only other path available to the vehicles was to take the freeway, according to a Waymo spokesperson.
From thorn-proof gloves to pest-prevention products, you'll find 'em all at Amazon starting at $3.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde discuss the latest news with the spring transfer portal, Colorado losing more players, and Michigan receiving punishment for their recruiting investigation.
The app is like a combination of Twitter and Clubhouse. Built by AngelList founder Naval Ravikant and former Tinder exec Brian Norgard, Airchat takes a refreshingly intimate approach to social media. There are people I’ve known online for years, and only after following each other on AirChat did I realize I’d never heard their actual voices.
Comedy Central just greenlit a cartoon based on the classic Sega arcade game Golden Axe. It stars Danny Pudi, Carl Tart, Lisa Gilroy and Matthew Rhys, among others.
Looking for a compact laptop for browsing the web or watching your cooking videos in the kitchen? Found it!
SpaceHopper, as the robot is called, could provide us the information to know more about the history of the universe.
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, by Sayonara Wild Hearts devs, releases on May 19. It’ll be available for the Switch and PC via Steam.
Asked which candidate they would vote for “if Trump is convicted of a serious crime in the coming months,” just 36% of voters now say the former president — fewer than ever before.
Schim is an indie platformer that sees you playing as a creature that moves by jumping between shadows. It's coming to PC and consoles on July 18.
Get your headphones ready. Whether you're a Swiftie or a Pearl Jam fan, its a big week for new music.
NeuBird founders Goutham Rao and Vinod Jayaraman came from Portworx, a cloud-native storage solution they eventually sold to PureStorage in 2019 for $370 million. When they went looking for their next startup challenge last year, they saw an opportunity to combine their cloud-native knowledge, especially around IT operations, with the burgeoning area of generative AI. It’s a hefty amount for an early-stage startup, but the firm is likely banking on the founders’ experience to build another successful company.
Why traveling can make us susceptible to colds, and what experts recommend doing to prevent illness.
These are today's mortgage rates. Rates shouldn't plummet in the near future, so you may want to buy a house now if you're ready. Lock in your rate today.
The stories you need to start your day: Mayorkas’s impeachment trial, Travis Kelce’s new game show and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter