Greater Stark County Urban League honors community leader with Impact Award. See who won

Rebecca Kuzma, who has served as the chief operating officer of Strengthening Stark since 2020 under the Stark Economic Development Board, recently received the inaugural Diane Stevens Robinson Community Impact Award from the Greater Stark County Urban League.

The award was presented at the 2024 Greater Stark County Urban League Black and White Ball on Feb. 24, themed: "From Poverty to Power," which featured guest speaker Rick C. Wade, senior vice president of strategic alliances and outreach at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The 2024 Diane Stevens Robinson Community Impact Award will be the third award within the last 12 months that recognizes Rebecca’s dedication to the community and to Strengthening Stark’s vision — she also received the 2023 Stark County NAACP President’s Award and her efforts led Strengthening Stark to receive the 2023 Friends of the Greater Stark County Urban League Award for its support, advocacy and service.

“We are happy to see Rebecca recognized for all the hard work she does in the community,” said Ray Hexamer, CEO of Stark Economic Development Board. “This honor is well deserved.”

The Diane Stevens Robinson Award honors individuals or organizations that have made significant contributions to their community, mirroring the dedication and impact of former Stark County Urban League President and CEO Diane Stevens Robinson. The award recognizes efforts in areas including community service, social justice, economic development and education — highlighting those who work tirelessly to create positive change and uplift their communities.

With the award named to reflect her years of service, Robinson served as a Greater Stark County Urban League board member and then as president in 2018 until she retired in June 2023. Her career in Northeast Ohio and dedication to creating positive change left an indelible mark on the organization and the residents she impacted.

