Greater Roanoke Workforce hosting hiring event in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR)– Greater Roanoke Workforce is hosting a hiring event at the Franklin Center on Claiborne Ave. in Rocky Mount on Monday, May 13.

The hiring event, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., will bring in businesses and companies from around the Roanoke Valley looking to bring in new hirees.

Hilton preparing to open new Home2 Suites in Lynchburg

This event is open to the public and no registration is required.

For more information, visit the Greater Work Force of Virginia’s website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.