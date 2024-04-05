Greater region of Indianapolis will see warm weather for eclipse, but cloud cover possible

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With the total solar eclipse just days away, meteorologists are gaining a clearer view as to whether Indiana will have a clear sight of the natural phenomenon.

Aaron Updike, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, said a boundary trend of cloud coverage in the Greater Indianapolis region is currently being picked up in prediction reports, but certainty won't be known until Monday morning.

The boundary trend could bring low to mid cloud coverage in the east of the state, Updike said, but some trends show that cloud coverage moving out prior to the eclipse's start time.

Should the boundary be of higher elevated cloud coverage, viewers will be in better luck.

"High clouds are thinner, so they will have less impact on the viewing ability of the eclipse," Updike said. "But low to mid range clouds would have a larger impact."

Looking at predictions spanning from the Ohio Valley up into the Great Lakes region, the vast area is projecting similar outlooks, Updike said, making it difficult to differentiate between cities north or east of Indianapolis.

One thing viewers who are commuting to an eclipse viewing should keep in mind, Updike said, is a possibility of rain.

"Any weather issues are going to cause further traffic issues, so people should be weary of that heading into the day," he said. "Our confidence in low-rain chances should increase as the day grows closer, when we will have a better idea of where cloud cover will be."

Should last-minute viewers be looking for an area with a higher probability for clear skies, Updike advises they look to cities and towns further southwest of Indianapolis, closer toward southern Illinois or even Missouri.

"That doesn't mean there aren't good chances here for viewing, but those are just currently showing to be the best viewing," Updike said.

No matter the outcome of cloud coverage, Updike said it will be a very pleasant day to be outdoors, with temperature highs across the state to be in the 60's and 70's.

Jillian Ellison is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. She can be reached by email at jellison@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @ellison_writes.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Will cities outside of Indianapolis have good weather for the eclipse?