Greater Naples Fire Chief announces retirement effective March 8

Greater Naples Fire Chief J. Nolan Sapp on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, tendered his notice of retirement effective March 8, the fire district announced.

Southwest Florida will say farewell to the third fire chief to step down in the region in about a year.

The fire district said Sapp has dedicated 46 years of his life to public safety.

He was appointed as interim chief of the District in December 2020 and was later appointed as permanent fire chief in March 2021.

Among his accomplishments, the fire district said, are the establishment of a professional human resources department for the District and completing a 5-year strategic plan.

The district said Sapp has directed the Operations and Incident Command structure of many of Collier County's largest wildfires, as well as the direct impact of Hurricanes Irma and Ian.

Sapp began his career in Taylor County, Kentucky, in 1978 where he worked as a firefighter and police officer.

He left in 1991 and moved to Naples to begin a career with North Naples Fire District; rising through the ranks to captain.

He joined the Golden Gate Fire District in 2002 as the District’s first deputy chief of operations and was promoted to assistant chief of operations in 2008. The assistant chief of administration duties were turned over to him in January 2011.

The Fire District said Deputy Chief Chris Wolfe will serve as interim fire chief following Sapp’s departure. The Fire District will host an open house to honor Sapp beginning at 1 p.m. March 8at its administrative headquarters, 14575 Collier Blvd., in Naples.

Sapp is at least the third fire chief to step down from his post in the last year, and the second in Collier County.

At least two SWFL fire chiefs resigned in 2023

Former Naples Fire Chief Pete DiMaria retired in February 2023 after an investigation into his affair with another city employee.

Fort Myers Beach Fire announced Chief Ronald Martin's resignation in a memo March of last year. Martin cited personal reasons for his resignation.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press.

