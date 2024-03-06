Greater Johnstown superintendent honored with equity award; school board to solicit bids for furniture, upgrades

Mar. 6—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio was honored Tuesday with this year's Gateway to Equity award by the Johnstown chapter of the American Association of University Women.

Typically, the group honors the annual winner during International Women's Day, which will be Friday, but Arcurio will be with a group of students attending the Empower Her Summit at Carlow University, so she was recognized at the monthly school board meeting.

"I'm humbled to be the recipient of this year's award," the superintendent said. "It really means a lot."

Local AAUW members Nina Girard and Pat Grzybicki presented the award to Arcurio and praised her dedication and leadership in education, as well as her steadfast involvement in the historic Fair Funding Trial, in which Pennsylvania public schools won the right to equitable funding.

According to the association's website, the award is given to a person or group that has shown "by action and philosophy the promotion of the AAUW mission to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy."

Girard praised Arcurio's role in the trial — Greater Johnstown was one of the original petitioners against the state Legislature and governor — that was ruled in favor of the schools, community and groups in February 2023.

"We're honored to present this," she said.

Arcurio noted that there were a lot of people involved in the Fair Funding Trial, and that this award is for them, too.

"I'll just be the placeholder and keep the award, but really it's an award for our entire school district," she said.

In other business, the board authorized the administration to solicit furniture bids for the libraries at the high and middle schools as well as the fifth-grade classrooms at the middle school.

Administrators were also authorized to solicit bids for the renovation of the middle school's joint cafeteria and auditorium.

Arcurio said the district wants to make the libraries into multimedia centers that are more conducive to students today, which is why they're investigating furniture.

She added that Greater Johnstown wants to put an emphasis on flexible seating, collaborative stations and technology-based learning.

As for the cafeteria improvements, she estimated that it's been possibly decades since that space has been upgraded and district leaders plan a similar use for that building.

The cafeteria and auditorium will likely receive improvements for it to serve as a large group instruction area and for professional development endeavors.