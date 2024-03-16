Greater Johnstown awarded $1.8 million in Stronger Connections grant funding

Mar. 16—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Greater Johnstown School District was awarded a $1,804,026 grant through the federal Bipartisan Safer Communities Act's Stronger Connections grant program Friday.

In total, $39 million was split among 36 institutions in 21 Pennsylvania counties.

Those schools can use the funding to help "establish safe, healthy and supportive learning environments in public elementary and secondary schools; and to prevent and respond to acts of bullying, violence and hate in school communities."

"We're really happy to be able to be a recipient of that money and plan to use the money to really help our students and staff," said Michael Dadey, Greater Johnstown assistant to the superintendent and safety director.

Some of the $1.8 million that Greater Johnstown got will go toward safety items, but a majority will be used for mental health support, Dadey said.

That includes the continued implementation of therapists, including from Alternative Community Resource Program and Victim Services Inc., as well as services from Communities in Schools of Pennsylvania.

"We're pretty excited," Dadey said of the grant.

The Safer Communities Act provides funding to high-need local education agencies, to be used to promote the social, physical, mental and emotional well-being of students and staff.

Districts can also use the funding to address family and community engagement while promoting inclusive and equitable practices and policies.

A high-need LEA is defined as a charter school or district that received Elementary and Secondary Education Act Title IV, Part A funding in 2022 and meets one or more criteria, such as high rates of violence and/or traumatic incidents in the community, high rates of poverty or school exclusion, or a lack of mental health supports.

"Students deserve safe and welcoming school environments that allow them to learn, grow and thrive without fear for their physical safety or mental health, and this funding will enable schools to provide those critical learning environments to their communities," state Secretary of Education Khalid N. Mumin said in a release.

"By prioritizing the wellness of our learners and educators, we can ensure that future generations of Pennsylvanians leave school equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to be happy, productive, engaged citizens."

For a complete list of recipients, visit www.education.pa.gov.