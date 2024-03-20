Greater Grand Forks population stays steady in latest census estimates

Mar. 19—GRAND FORKS — According to the latest estimates from the United States Census Bureau, the Grand Forks Metropolitan stayed roughly the same between 2022 and 2023.

The figures show Greater Grand Forks, which includes the cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks and surrounding Grand Forks and Polk counties, lost 26 people — or 0.03% of the population — between July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023. Since the 2020 census, which counts the population as of April 1, 2020, the Grand Forks metropolitan area has lost 1,246 people — 1.29% of its population.

Across northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota, county populations have shrunk an average of 0.54%, losing around 148 people. Across the region, only Grand Forks and Red Lake counties gained population; Grand Forks County grew by 0.4% and Red Lake County by 0.77%. Polk County lost the most population, shrinking by 1%.

In Minnesota, Polk County was among the counties with the highest number of people lost, but in North Dakota, Grand Forks County was fifth in terms of number of people gained. Cass County increased the most, gaining 3,649 people between 2022 and 2023, or 1.89%.

Cass County's growth means a quarter of North Dakotans now live in one county. Cass County, which encompasses much of the North Dakota side of Fargo-Moorhead, has grown 6.42% since the 2020 census, gaining almost 12,000 people.

Both states grew between 2022 and 2023, with North Dakota gaining 5,014 people and Minnesota gaining 23,615 people. Since 2020, Minnesota has grown 0.55% and North Dakota has grown 0.62%.

According to the Census Bureau, counties in the Midwest and Northeast are shrinking as more people move to the South, the fastest-growing region. However, these estimates are the first time since 2020 that show more Midwest counties grew than shrank. The summary of the estimates also said large and moderate-sized counties grew while small counties got smaller.