Greater Dayton RTA offering free bus rides to polls for today’s Ohio primary election

The Greater Dayton RTA is offering free rides to voters going to the polls for today’s primary election.

These free rides apply to both RTA’s fixed route and paratransit services, according to an RTA spokesperson.

“RTA understands the necessity for reliable transportation to fulfill this constitutional right,” said Kristi Newton.

The Greater Dayton RTA has been offering free rides for all elections since 2018.

Riders are encouraged to use the Transit app to find the bus stop nearest to their polling location.

Montgomery County voters can find their polling location at this website.