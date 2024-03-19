Greater Cincinnati 2024 election results | President, U.S. Senate
Ohioans head to the polls today for a primary election with candidates and issues across the ballot.
Cincinnati.com will have live election results starting at 7:30 p.m. when the polls close.
Below are links to results in key contested races for Greater Cincinnati voters. Full results from across the state are available here.
President
Presidential primary delegate tracker
U.S. Senate
U.S. House District 2
Ohio Senate District 4
Ohio House District 8
Ohio House District 29
Ohio House District 47
Ohio House District 55
Ohio House District 56
County results
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Greater Cincinnati 2024 primary election results