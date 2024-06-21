Greater Akron showing signs of drought but relief from heat is coming along with storms

Areas of northern Ohio are showing early signs of drought.

Much of northern Ohio is "abnormally dry" thanks to the recent run of 90-degree days and little rain.

A heat wave has settled over Ohio the past week and looks to finally loosen its grip by Sunday when the best chance of widespread rain arrives along with a bit more seasonal temperatures in the 80s.

The National Drought Mitigation Center says all of Greater Akron is considered to be abnormally dry − the lowest of the agency's drought designations.

The impacts so far in northern Ohio is possible stunted crop growth and drops of local pond levels.

Roughly 55% of Ohio is considered to be abnormally dry.

When will the heat wave end?

The heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect through Saturday night.

With temperatures in the 90s on Friday and Saturday, the weather service says the so-called real feel temperature will be near 100, particularly on Saturday.

There is also a risk of severe thunderstorms through the weekend.

"Showers and storms will be more likely in coverage on Sunday with a cold front," the weather service says. "Storms on Saturday and Sunday could reach strong to severe limits with strong, damaging winds and large hail possible."

The heat wave with its daily temperatures in the 90s is expected to break on Sunday with arrival of storms and a cold front.

Temperatures are still expected to be in 80s much of next week.

What's the weekend forecast?

Friday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 96. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 99. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday night: A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

