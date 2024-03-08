A great white shark is making history in the Gulf of Mexico. Where is LeeBeth now?

LeeBeth is a 14.1-foot, 2,600-pound female great white shark. She first caught the attention of experts and researchers, and now has a large swath of Texas with eyes on her.

So where is the celebrity shark now? Here's what we know.

LeeBeth pinged near Sabine Pass

The great white shark has changed directions, traveling from waters near South Padre Island to those due south of Sabine Pass.

Chester Moore is the editor-in-chief of Texas Fish & Game and host of the podcasts "Higher Calling Wildlife" and "Dark Outdoors." He has been working with experts to track LeeBeth's movements.

LeeBeth's unusual behavior has caught the attention of shark experts and researchers.

In a recent blog post, Moore described LeeBeth as "highly unpredictable."

"Since Dec. 26, this shark moved down into Mexican waters, back up toward South Padre and on March 7 was due south of Sabine Pass, TX, approximately 125 miles offshore," Moore wrote.

How did LeeBeth make shark science history?

According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (AWSC), LeeBeth's travels mark the farthest west into the Gulf of Mexico a white shark has ever been recorded.

Yesterday, white shark LeeBeth made shark science history, pinging in off the coast of Matamoros, Mexico. This is the furthest west a white shark has ever been tracked into the Gulf of Mexico. pic.twitter.com/ApptbskGOb — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) February 29, 2024

More on LeeBeth: Great white shark makes history after being spotted near South Padre Island

Her location isn't the only unusual thing about LeeBeth, AWSC researcher Capt. Chip Michalove of Outcast Sport Fishing told Moore. Of the 47 sharks he's tagged for AWSC, this one has pinged the most.

Like other tagged sharks, LeeBeth "pings" when her fin breaches the surface and makes satellite contact, Moore explained in his blog.

Where is Sabine Pass?

Sabine Pass is a neighborhood in Fort Arthur, Texas. It sits on the Texas-Louisiana border along a tributary of Sabine Lake, which flows south into the Gulf of Mexico.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Great white shark LeeBeth moves near Sabine Pass, TX, update shows