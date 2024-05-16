Great River Brewery, Davenport, sets grand opening

Great River Brewery will host its grand opening at 4 p.m. Friday, June 7, at 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport, according to a news release.

The event is open to the public and will feature giveaways, live music, and a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Great River Brewery is one of the many downtown Davenport businesses to be hit hard by the flood of 2019. Before the flood, the brewery was home to a vibrant community of beer-lovers, local live music, and downtown events, the release says.

After nearly five years, the brewery is getting a facelift and coming back with brand new features, and fan-favorite beers.

Part of the renovations include turning the historic motor-row garage – what used to be GRB’s

brewing floor – into a 100-seat restaurant, featuring pizza, pretzels, and craft beer.

“We have been so grateful for the support of the community even after all these years.” says

Paul Krutzfeldt, GRB’s master brewer who opened the original location in Iowa City in 2004

before moving to Davenport in 2009. “We can only hope to honor our community through

re-opening bigger and better, and we think everyone will be pleased with the new facility, and all

the work we put into it.”

The brewery planned to open this week, with finishing touches done before the party on

June 7. You can learn more about Great River Brewery, their menu, and events here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.