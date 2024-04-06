Great Prairie AEA still assessing potential impacts of new law

Apr. 5—OTTUMWA — As one of the state's Area Education Agencies has announced job and budget cuts as a result of new legislation, those impacts haven't yet come to southeast Iowa.

Nathan Wood, the chief administrator of the Great Prairie AEA that serves Ottumwa and other area schools, said the agency is currently assessing the impacts of the legislation with the schools it works with but he believes the legislation's true impact won't be felt until the 2025-26 school year.

The effort to revamp the AEAs, which provide numerous services to school districts from graphic design to special education services, came about as part of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State address. The legislature, comprised of Republican majorities in both chambers, passed legislation that differed greatly from the governor's initial proposal last month.

Starting next year, the new law sends special education funding to the school districts, rather than directly to the AEAs. However, 90% of that funding is required to go to the AEA, meaning the schools could choose to keep up to 10% of the remaining funds. This year, 40% of funding will go directly to the AEAs and 60% will go directly to the schools. The law also creates a task force to study the AEA's to suggest other potential changes next year.

Wood told The Courier that 210 of the GPAEA's 227 staff have committed to returning next year. That lawmakers decided to implement the law this year has added to the uncertainty, he said.

"The uncertainty created by this accelerated timeline (both for schools and AEAs) is one of the reasons we advocated for extending the start date for these changes in the legislation," Wood said. "Conversations will be happening with local school districts throughout the month of April to ascertain what percentage of the funding in media and education services they will use to purchase services from their individual AEAs for 2024-25."

The administrator of Green Hills AEA, which serves western Iowa, told KMA Land Radio this week the agency needs to cut $3 million from its budget by July 1 and $6.5 million the following year. This after the agency had already trimmed $7 million the last two years, he said.

The budget cuts will result in the loss of 15-25 jobs, in addition to 20 resignations already turned in, Dr. Jason Plourde of Green Hills AEA said.

Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Pella, wrote in his weekly newsletter that the legislation presented modest and fair changes to the AEA system, which has provided quality services for many years.

"The bill itself makes changes that are modest and fair, but necessary, and will pose no threat to the viability of the AEA system despite all the rhetoric," he wrote. "We will have new accountability and transparency that is currently lacking.

"Under the current system, our school districts were forced to simply pass their property tax dollars for education and media services on to the AEA, with no way to measure the value of the bundle of services they receive in return. We have given those school boards and superintendents the ability to hold those dollars until they can determine the value they are receiving in return."

Rita Hart, the chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, said in a statement the legislation will set Iowa schools back.

I'm heartbroken for the Iowa students and Iowa AEA employees who will be affected by this," said Hart. "I know how many Iowans spoke out in force against this bill, and I want to assure those who are watching this play out: if you elect Democrats this fall, Democrats will work to protect Iowa's public schools in everything we do."

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, and on Threads @Kyle_Ocker.